Spike Lee, Denzel Washington reunite for 'High and Low' English version

A new Spike Lee film is being developed that will bring the director and Denzel Washington back together.

The English-language version of High and Low, an Akira Kurosawa crime film from 1963, is being produced by Apple Original Films in collaboration with A24.

High and Low marks the first time Denzel and Spike will work together since Inside Man in 2006. The project It will be their fifth film together in addition to Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, and He Got Game.

Additionally, the producers of the films Fences, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Equaliser, Todd Black and Washington, will also be reuniting for the filming.

High and Low is presently ranked 86th on the IMDB Top 250 list. In the movie, Toshiro Mifune plays a guy who falls victim to extortion when his chauffeur's son is unintentionally abducted and held for ransom.

The movie will go into production in March and will be first be released in theatres by A24, before being streamed on Apple TV+.