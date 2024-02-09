 
Sofia Vergara 'doesn't care' about ex Joe Manganiello's dating life

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage in July 2023

Sofía Vergara continues enjoying her dating life amid ex Joe Manganiello’s new flame with Caitlin O'Connor.

After calling it quits in July 2023, a source told OK magazine that the Griselda star is “not looking to be tied down" to just one man.

According to the insider, Sofia is "focused on herself and enjoying dating."

“She is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life. She's excited to start a new chapter,” the tipster spoke of the 51-year-old actress.

They added, “Sofia has been surrounding herself with friends and family and feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on. She’s in a great headspace all around."

Moreover, the tipster also claimed that the Modern Family alum is unfazed by Joe’s new romance and “wishes him the best."

The tip comes after Sofia recently revealed the real reason behind her divorce.

"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told Today.

