Drake was trending on social media last week because of the R-rated footage

Drake addresses his viral explicit video at recent concert

Drake finally addressed his viral R-rated video by joking about it.

The Canadian rapper's comment comes after he was trending on X last week because of a leaked video where his bottom half was exposed.

Taking to the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Drake said on Thursday, “I know y’all probably waiting on me to address this, so — the rumors are true.”

After a brief pause, he added, “My dad is here! That’s what y’all were waiting for?”

Previously, a popular Kick streamer Adin Ross shared Drake’s take on the matter after he asked him about it via a voice note.

He can be heard saying, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f*****g missile.”

According to Adin, the Hotline Bling hitmaker wrote him back with “eight laughing emojis,” before suggesting he might use the voice note as his “next album intro."