Prince Harry reportedly had a ‘12-minute’ meeting with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles

Prince Harry’s intention behind ’12 minute’ meeting with Charles exposed

Amid reports that Prince Harry spent “45-minutes” with King Charles upon his arrival in UK, a royal expert has revealed that the real duration of meeting was only 12 minutes.



According to Lady Colin Campbell, the father-son duo only met for hardly 10 minutes at the Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live in London.

Speaking with GB News, the royal commentator questioned Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s motives behind his short UK visit.

Campbell asked if the Duke wanted to meet his ailing father or was the entire trip made just so he has more material for his next Netflix series.

“My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes,” she said. “Not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the King’s office that he was arriving.”

“One could actually wonder who was the visit for? Was it for Harry? Was it the King? Or was it for Netflix or was it a combination of all three?”

However, Palace sources told The Express that Harry’s reunion with his father, who was recently diagnosed of a “form of cancer,” was a “cause for optimism.”