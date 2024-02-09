 
Friday, February 09, 2024
Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl VIP seats after mom remarks

Travis Kelce says he is spending millions on family's seating arrangements at the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce may shell out millions of dollars to bring the family to sit in the Super Bowl suite after his mother suggested she could not afford it.

"I'm not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I'm spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," the NFL's tight end said on the New Heights podcast.

On a lighter note, the 33-year-old told brother Jason Kelce, "Just making sure I'm on top of those finances and losing all this money."

The remarks come after his mother, Donna Kelce, said she shared uncertainty over her seating arrangements at the game, adding it would cost them millions.

"You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars. So I have a feeling I'm not in a box, I have a feeling I'm in the stands," she told Today.

"As far as I know, I'm in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl," the professional footballer's mom added.

Donna previously told People about attending the game."I know I'm going to be there," noting, "And I know I'm going to probably be in the stands, so we'll see what happens."

