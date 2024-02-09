 
Friday, February 09, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle receives backlash over latest appearance as Prince Harry meets King Charles

Meghan Markle was spotted driving her black Range Rover around her neighbourhood amid King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 09, 2024

Royal fans have expressed their views after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time after King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in London following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by Page Six, Archie and Lilibet doting mother was spotted for the first time since her father-in-law King Charles cancer reveal and Harry visited him without her and their children.

Meghan was spotted driving her black Range Rover around her neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting on the report, one fan said, “Every time she’s not invited to see his family, she soon appears afterwards in photos, grinning, like some sort of revenge happiness. I hope she was at least on speakerphone with someone laughing, and not just pretending to be for a paparazzo meeting.”

Another said, “Predictable as always. Smiling because she sees the paps and trying to get attention. How come we never see Oprah or Gwyneth Paltrow driving pics in Montecito? Because they dont call Backgrid.”

“I just don't understand why she keeps trying to get media attention. I mean, Meghan is a failed person. 

"She's toast as far as the British royal family is. She's also not accepted in England's aristocratic society. And now she's widely mocked in America. So why does she keep trying? It's so weird,” the third commented.

