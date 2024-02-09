Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry has returned to US after meeting King Charles following cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been spotted for the first time after King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in London following the cancer diagnosis of the monarch.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mom was all smiles as she was spotted driving her black Range Rover around her neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Suits actress seemed in good spirits while sporting casual garb, including a cream-colored baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Meghan was also spotted holding a white mug, which she took sips from time to time.

The New York Post claimed that it was the first time Meghan was spotted since her husband Prince Harry jetted off to London alone to visit his father King Charles.

Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stayed in California as Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles, sparking speculations of reconciliation with his family.