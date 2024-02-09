 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry has returned to US after meeting King Charles following cancer diagnosis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been spotted for the first time after King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in London following the cancer diagnosis of the monarch.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mom was all smiles as she was spotted driving her black Range Rover around her neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More: Here's why Prince William did not meet Harry during his recent UK visit

The former Suits actress seemed in good spirits while sporting casual garb, including a cream-colored baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Meghan was also spotted holding a white mug, which she took sips from time to time.

The New York Post claimed that it was the first time Meghan was spotted since her husband Prince Harry jetted off to London alone to visit his father King Charles.

Also Read: Prince Harry issues first public statement after meeting King Charles

Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stayed in California as Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles, sparking speculations of reconciliation with his family.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry