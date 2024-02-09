 
Kylie Jenner desperately trying to make Timothee Chalamet romance work

Kylie Jenner has reportedly introduced her beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids

Kylie Jenner is reportedly going to lengths to make her relationship with Timothee Chalamet work, an insider close to the reality TV star has revealed.

Speaking with Life & Style, the source said the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been making changes in herself and her appearance for the Wonka star.

“Kylie is no longer posting as many sexy snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” the source said. “She has been wearing less makeup, too.”

“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” added the source. “She is happier than she has been in years.”

The 26-year-old cosmetics mogul first met the Hollywood star in April 2023 at Paris Fashion Week and confirmed their romance publicly in September at a Beyoncé concert.

Recently, a source confirmed that Jenner and Chalamet are “madly in love.” Moreover, a second tipster claimed that the Dune star has even met Kylie's two kids Stormi and Aire.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the tipster said.

“Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

