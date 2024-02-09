Dua Lipa, who is reportedly dating Callum Turner, says 'no' to 'bad date nights' and enters a new era of romance

Photo: Dua Lipa opens up about ‘bad dates’ amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa got candid about saying goodbye to a ‘series of bad dates.’

As fans will know, the Houdini hitmaker is currently enamoured with the American actor Callum Turner after calling it quits with Romain Gavras.

As per the latest findings of Hello! Magazine, Dua confessed that she “had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw."

The 28-year-old popstar went on to address that after the final ‘not-so-special’ she decided to cut ties with them.

She also disclosed, "The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.'

"And like the best day-after debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," the One Kiss songstress continued to confess about what inspired her upcoming song.

She declared in conclusion, "Although it's about that feeling when you're absolutely done with telling people – men specifically, in this case – how to date you right, it's also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.”