 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Dua Lipa opens up about ‘bad dates' amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa, who is reportedly dating Callum Turner, says 'no' to 'bad date nights' and enters a new era of romance

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

Photo: Dua Lipa opens up about ‘bad dates’ amid Callum Turner romance
Photo: Dua Lipa opens up about ‘bad dates’ amid Callum Turner romance

Dua Lipa got candid about saying goodbye to a ‘series of bad dates.’

As fans will know, the Houdini hitmaker is currently enamoured with the American actor Callum Turner after calling it quits with Romain Gavras.

As per the latest findings of Hello! Magazine, Dua confessed that she “had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw."

The 28-year-old popstar went on to address that after the final ‘not-so-special’ she decided to cut ties with them.

She also disclosed, "The next morning, I arrived at the studio and immediately declared: 'Training season is over.'

"And like the best day-after debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," the One Kiss songstress continued to confess about what inspired her upcoming song.

She declared in conclusion, "Although it's about that feeling when you're absolutely done with telling people – men specifically, in this case – how to date you right, it's also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience.”

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears