Friday, February 09, 2024
Meghan Markle's ‘Suits' future revealed after producers reject her offer

Meghan Markle was reportedly offered a role to star in the new Suits spin-off show, which sources claim she has turned down.

According to insiders, Meghan wasn’t interested in returning as an actress, but proposed to join the executive producers of the show. Her offer to produce the show was turned down, leaving the Duchess of Sussex completely detached from the show.

Reports of her returning to the Suits surfaced when the upcoming spin-off was scripted. It includes a character named Erica, which seemed perfect for the former actress to play.

"Meghan was clear that she didn’t want to be involved as an actor. But Archewell was trying to wiggle its way in as a production company on the spin-off. NBC have killed that idea," a tipster spilled to the Daily Mail.

However, sources close to Archewell Productions deny this report.

This comes after the original Suits cast reunited at the Golden Globes red carpet. Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Meghan’s on screen love interest Mike Ross in Suits, was asked if he’d return to the franchise for a reboot.

"Yes, yes let's go, I'll do it. Yeah I'm ready, Mike and Rachel in Seattle," he replied. 

