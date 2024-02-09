Travis Kelce ‘cherishes' Taylor Swift more than football: ‘He's fully committed'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on the road to engagement, per sources

Taylor Swift is even more important to NFL star Travis Kelce than football itself. The Super Bowl winner is said to be “completely committed to the singer.

As Travis prepares for the Super Bowl on February 11, he’s been receiving more and more questions on whether he’ll propose to the Lavender Haze hitmaker if he wins.

However, sources say the proposal is imminent as the couple are sure about each other.

"It’s not a question of if, it's when. They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together," a source spilled to In Touch magazine.

The tipster claimed Travis is preparing to make their "engagement story" perfectly romantic.

They added: "He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship."

"There’s no doubt she’ll say yes without a second thought. Her head is in the clouds," the source said of Swift.

Swift is expected to be at the Super Bowl amid the Japanese leg of her Eras Tour.

"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends," Travis said of Swift in an interview. "It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man."