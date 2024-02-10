Truth behind Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber alleged rift laid bare

Hailey Bieber is reportedly looking for some independence after years of 'clingy' marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are reportedly having marriage troubles.

Earlier in January, the pair startled rift rumours after the fashion mogul was papped looking ‘gloomy’ during a solo outing.

Now, as per the latest findings of Intouch Weekly, the marriage pains of Justin and Hailey have grown since that time, and they are reportedly heading for a split.

An insider dished to the outlet that the 27-year-old wife of Justin is seemingly done with the overly dependent nature of the Baby crooner.

The source even told the publication, “Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

“There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” he also added.

The insider even claimed that Justin Bieber has not been able to move on from his ex-girlfriend despite Hailey’s love and care.

He went on to spill the beans and said, “Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids,”adding, “they’ve had a lot of ups and downs.

"Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” the source declared before resigning from the chat.