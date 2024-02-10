 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Truth behind Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber alleged rift laid bare

Hailey Bieber is reportedly looking for some independence after years of 'clingy' marriage with Justin Bieber

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Photo: Truth behind Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber alleged rift laid bare
Photo: Truth behind Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber alleged rift laid bare

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are reportedly having marriage troubles.

Earlier in January, the pair startled rift rumours after the fashion mogul was papped looking ‘gloomy’ during a solo outing.

Now, as per the latest findings of Intouch Weekly, the marriage pains of Justin and Hailey have grown since that time, and they are reportedly heading for a split. 

An insider dished to the outlet that the 27-year-old wife of Justin is seemingly done with the overly dependent nature of the Baby crooner.

The source even told the publication, “Justin is clingy and he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

“There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again,” he also added.

The insider even claimed that Justin Bieber has not been able to move on from his ex-girlfriend despite Hailey’s love and care.

He went on to spill the beans and said, “Between fighting over old loves and past bad behavior and quibbling over when to have kids,”adding, “they’ve had a lot of ups and downs.

"Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long,” the source declared before resigning from the chat. 

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears