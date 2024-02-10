 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian fears being a 'homewrecked' in Odell Bekham Jr relationship: Insider

After the heartbreaking split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian aims to maintain a private love life, specifically protecting from her ex-husband

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Kim Kardashian fears being a homewrecked in Odell Bekham Jr relationship: Insider
Kim Kardashian fears being a 'homewrecked' in Odell Bekham Jr relationship: Insider

American media personality, Kim Kardashian has again found her love but this time in an NFL player.

After calling off her brief relationship with Pete Davidson in August 2022, Kim had been publicly single until September 2023.

The SKIMS mogul is rumored to be 'hanging out’ with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Bekham Jr., as reported by People magazine.

Now in February 2024, an insider close to the American socialite has confirmed that the pair have been “romantically involved with Odell since last summer” but striving to keep things under wrap for two reasons.

First reason is Odell and his one year old son Zydn as the pair began hanging out soon after OBJ parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Woods.

“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker,” a source told DailyMail.com.

The other issue includes Kim’s controversial ex-husband Kanye.

“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye, after what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

Kim had previously dated Pete Davidson but her ex-husband brought trouble to the relationship calling Pete ‘Skete’, mocked his appearance and even posted an Instagram story of fake New York Times newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” when the couple split up.

For those unversed, Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in 2021 after being married for 6 years, and finalized in 2022. The reality TV star branded Kanye’s ‘erratic behavior’ as the cause. The couple shares four children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The duo is now moving forward in life as Kanye tied the knot in December 2022 with designer Bianca Censori.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry