Kim Kardashian fears being a 'homewrecked' in Odell Bekham Jr relationship: Insider

American media personality, Kim Kardashian has again found her love but this time in an NFL player.



After calling off her brief relationship with Pete Davidson in August 2022, Kim had been publicly single until September 2023.

The SKIMS mogul is rumored to be 'hanging out’ with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Bekham Jr., as reported by People magazine.

Now in February 2024, an insider close to the American socialite has confirmed that the pair have been “romantically involved with Odell since last summer” but striving to keep things under wrap for two reasons.

First reason is Odell and his one year old son Zydn as the pair began hanging out soon after OBJ parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Woods.

“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker,” a source told DailyMail.com.

The other issue includes Kim’s controversial ex-husband Kanye.

“The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye, after what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

Kim had previously dated Pete Davidson but her ex-husband brought trouble to the relationship calling Pete ‘Skete’, mocked his appearance and even posted an Instagram story of fake New York Times newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson dead at age 28” when the couple split up.

For those unversed, Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in 2021 after being married for 6 years, and finalized in 2022. The reality TV star branded Kanye’s ‘erratic behavior’ as the cause. The couple shares four children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The duo is now moving forward in life as Kanye tied the knot in December 2022 with designer Bianca Censori.