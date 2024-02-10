 
menu
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thomas Vinterberg takes a witty jab at Chris Rock directing Another Round

‘Another Round’ director Thomas Vinterberg gives Chris Rock a playful warning on directing the American remake of the comedy-drama

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 10, 2024


Thomas Vinterberg takes a witty jab at Chris Rock directing Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg takes a witty jab at Chris Rock directing Another Round

The director of Another Round finally weighed in on the American remake of the Oscar winning film.

Speaking to Danish publications Ekstra Bladet, Vinterberg reflected on the remake of his globally acclaimed movie and said “The choice of Chris Rock is exciting,” he said. “It's exciting to see what he comes up with. I am full of good expectations.”

And while Vinterberg is not involved in the remake, he did have a warning for Chris Rock if the direction fails.

He added, “If he does something s*****, he gets one more slap”, bringing up the infamous 2022 Oscar incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.


Vinterberg’s Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe, involves the story of four high school teachers who theorize that a certain amount of alcohol will help with creativity and test the theory by maintaining a certain amount of intoxication throughout their workdays. However, the theory gets messy when thing spiral out of control.

After the movie’s global success, its rights were sold to Leonardo DiCaprio’s company, Appian Way in 2021. Speculation arose about DiCaprio's landing the role of main lead but other than the recent announcement of Chris Rock directing the 2020 comedy drama, there has been no new update on the movie’s cast.  

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry