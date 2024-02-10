‘Another Round’ director Thomas Vinterberg gives Chris Rock a playful warning on directing the American remake of the comedy-drama





Thomas Vinterberg takes a witty jab at Chris Rock directing Another Round

The director of Another Round finally weighed in on the American remake of the Oscar winning film.



Speaking to Danish publications Ekstra Bladet, Vinterberg reflected on the remake of his globally acclaimed movie and said “The choice of Chris Rock is exciting,” he said. “It's exciting to see what he comes up with. I am full of good expectations.”

And while Vinterberg is not involved in the remake, he did have a warning for Chris Rock if the direction fails.

He added, “If he does something s*****, he gets one more slap”, bringing up the infamous 2022 Oscar incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.





Vinterberg’s Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe, involves the story of four high school teachers who theorize that a certain amount of alcohol will help with creativity and test the theory by maintaining a certain amount of intoxication throughout their workdays. However, the theory gets messy when thing spiral out of control.

After the movie’s global success, its rights were sold to Leonardo DiCaprio’s company, Appian Way in 2021. Speculation arose about DiCaprio's landing the role of main lead but other than the recent announcement of Chris Rock directing the 2020 comedy drama, there has been no new update on the movie’s cast.