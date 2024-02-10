 
Brad Pitt pays heartfelt tribute to Bradley Cooper

Brad Pitt presented Bradley Cooper with an award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Brad Pitt honored Bradley Cooper with a heartfelt speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The 60-year-old actor presented his longtime friend with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for his film Maestro.

Brad first joked that he and Bradley have a couple of things in common, including “being a movie star and also a name.”

During his speech, the Fight Club actor praised the 49-year-old actor-director and claimed that his performance in 2009 comedy movie Hangover is what made him a “star actor,” not his other Oscar-nominated projects.

"It's subtle. It's often to the side of the frame, but it's there and it's interesting, and I know this sounds strange, but I was watching that and I know no one else would have brought that to the table,” Brad explained.

He added that Bradley’s performance was "something fresh" which is why he knew “this guy was going to be around.”

Wishing him luck for Maestro, which is nominated for seven Oscars, Brad expressed his hope in Bradley winning this year.

“He's been nominated 12 times and I really, really hope that this is his year, because he's willing. But if it's not, it's OK. Everyone knows it's just a matter of time,” he concluded. 

