Sharon Osborn says Kanye West ‘represents hate' after he samples Ozzy's song

Sharon Osborn slammed Kanye West for sampling Ozzy Osborn's music without permission

Sharon Osborn slammed Kanye West for sampling Ozzy Osborn's music without permission

Sharon Osborn and husband Ozzy Osborn are furious after Kanye West allegedly used Ozzy’s music in his recent listening party for new album Vultures.

West, 46, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign hosted a listening party for their joint album Vultures, where the Praise God rapper sang, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king.”

The 71-year-old told TMZ that West is a “disrespectful antisemite” and “represents hate.” “Kanye f–ked with the wrong Jew this time,” she remarked of her husband.

Sharon took to Instagram to share a video where she assigned “Kanye West” to Grohl and Lionel Richie as “Ozzy,” who goes on to yell: “We all have writer’s block — but that’s my f–king song … you understand what I’m saying? I like that song. No no no, I love that song … Get your own song!”

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Welcome to the Carnival @kanyewest (clown emoji) #permissionnotgranted #ironman.”

It came after the War Pigs singer slammed West for sampling the song without his permission.

Taking to Instagram, Ozzy wrote: "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY."

He added, "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"