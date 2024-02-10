Robert Downey Jr. gives his acceptance speech after he was granted with a new award

Robert Downey Jr. rejects Cillian Murphy's statement after major score

Robert Downey Jr. has seemingly developed a close bond with his Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy, who previously branded himself as "Robert Downey Jr.'s straight man slash loyal wing man."



As The Avengers alum was honoured with that Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, he did not forget to mention Cillian Murphy in his acceptance speech.

"Cillian is straight man to no one,” Robert began by saying.

The acting sensation then went on to hail the Peaky Blinders's actor by calling him ‘a force of nature.’

“He is just, I think, beginning to understand by the reaction he gets when he comes to places that he's a f******* force of nature,” the 58-year-old continued.

The American actor also mentioned that his agents had "got matching PJs. So this whole Santa Barbara International Film Festival for us, this has turned into like this is party time," after which he thanked them for their support.

Later in his monologue, Robert paid a tribute to his wife as well by saying, "And as always, I will never finish any thank you, even though she's probably just getting ready to put the kids to bed soon, without thanking my dearest associate, Susan Downey," after which he concluded his speech.