 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Bieber lands in Las Vegas amid performance rumors at Super Bowl

Justin Bieber was rumored to join Usher on the stage at Super Bowl

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Justin Bieber lands in Las Vegas amid performance rumors at Super Bowl
Justin Bieber lands in Las Vegas amid performance rumors at Super Bowl

Justin Bieber was photographed arriving in Las Vegas amid reports of his performance with Usher at the Super Bowl.

His appearance comes after TMZ reported that the 45-year-old singer is currently in talks with his former mentee to make a surprise appearance at the annual championship league this Sunday.

Reports claimed that Usher said to be "directly talking" to Justin, who recently staged his first live performance in Toronto since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

According to recent claims by Daily Mail, Justin was joined by Kendall Jenner and her older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian in their private jet.

The two-time Grammy winner checked into a hotel with his dog, Oscar, whom he was carrying in a Louis Vuitton carrier, as soon as the group landed.

Previously, during a press conference, Usher also hinted that he will be joined by “some special guests” at the Super Bowl but refused to disclose their identity.

He also told PEOPLE that he wanted Lil Jon and Ludacris to play their 2004 smash song Yeah! on stage with him.

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry