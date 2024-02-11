Justin Bieber was rumored to join Usher on the stage at Super Bowl

Justin Bieber lands in Las Vegas amid performance rumors at Super Bowl

Justin Bieber was photographed arriving in Las Vegas amid reports of his performance with Usher at the Super Bowl.

His appearance comes after TMZ reported that the 45-year-old singer is currently in talks with his former mentee to make a surprise appearance at the annual championship league this Sunday.

Reports claimed that Usher said to be "directly talking" to Justin, who recently staged his first live performance in Toronto since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

According to recent claims by Daily Mail, Justin was joined by Kendall Jenner and her older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian in their private jet.

The two-time Grammy winner checked into a hotel with his dog, Oscar, whom he was carrying in a Louis Vuitton carrier, as soon as the group landed.

Previously, during a press conference, Usher also hinted that he will be joined by “some special guests” at the Super Bowl but refused to disclose their identity.

He also told PEOPLE that he wanted Lil Jon and Ludacris to play their 2004 smash song Yeah! on stage with him.