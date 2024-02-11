 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'most romantic', goes beyond for Kate Middleton on Valentine's Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton loved-up Valentines Day rituals revealed

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Prince William most romantic, goes beyond for Kate Middleton on Valentines Day

Prince William is famously known for going above and beyond in his affection for Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales always makes a big romantic gesture for his wife on Valentine's Day says former butler, Grant Harrold, in a confessional.

"William has always been a romantic at heart. He was always a gentleman with Kate and he still is to this day. His attention to detail is always spot on and what he does to make Kate feel important and appreciated.

"He's the most romantic royal. I remember doing one of my first dinners for the two of them, and it was around Valentine's Day. He was involved in all the planning, he had thought everything out. He thought about how the table was going to look, every detail."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

