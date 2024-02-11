Ben Affleck ditched 'Barbie' cameo for THIS reason

Michael Cera recently revealed that Ben Affleck was originally supposed to be in 'Barbie'

Barbie actor Michael Cera recently made a shocking revelation about Ben Affleck.

The 35-year-old actor recently attended a Q&A session where he revealed that the Batman star was originally supposed to appear in the blockbuster film’s fight scene.

Michael, who played the sidekick role of Allan, said, “I wasn’t even supposed to fight in the movie. Am I allowed to say what it was supposed to be? It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Right? Am I allowed to say that?”

However, the 51-year-old actor had to drop out because of another filming obligation.

“I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie,” Michael said, adding that he ended up taking his place in the scene instead.

He continued, “They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out, something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’ So I had to jump in with the stunt team.”

Sadly for Michael, he had just recovered from COVID-19 and found it difficult to participate in the sequence.

“I had just gotten over COVID and they had me training, and I almost died. Just doing the warm up! I had to lay down in my trailer and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story basically,” he recalled.