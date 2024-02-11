Prince Harry given 'two paths of pain' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is given ways to get out of his rift with King Charles

Prince Harry is seemingly given two choices to move forward with his life in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in a rift with his parents, is told to reflect upon his behaviour of past years and think carefully.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells The Mirror: "Realising how fragile and unpredictable life is, Harry may very well take a deep, reflective look at his actions in the past few years." Ryan suggested the Duke of Sussex has "two paths of pain before him".

He explained: "One is to apologise to Charles and the family and admit that some of his actions were wrong. The pain of regret could be substantial especially if Harry concludes that what he got in return for hurtful deeds wasn't worth doing in the first place."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

