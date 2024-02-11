 
menu
Sunday, February 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry given 'two paths of pain' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is given ways to get out of his rift with King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Prince Harry given two paths of pain amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is seemingly given two choices to move forward with his life in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in a rift with his parents, is told to reflect upon his behaviour of past years and think carefully.

PR expert Ryan McCormick tells The Mirror: "Realising how fragile and unpredictable life is, Harry may very well take a deep, reflective look at his actions in the past few years." Ryan suggested the Duke of Sussex has "two paths of pain before him".

He explained: "One is to apologise to Charles and the family and admit that some of his actions were wrong. The pain of regret could be substantial especially if Harry concludes that what he got in return for hurtful deeds wasn't worth doing in the first place."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears