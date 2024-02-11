Britney Spears defends getting 'naked' in public: 'Huge thrill'

Britney Spears explains posting saucy snaps as a lavish hotel staff reportedly complained about her provocative display there

After years of alleged suffering in her father's conservatorship, Britney Spears seemingly wants to enjoy newfound freedom by getting naked in photos and in public, but the megastar has her reasons.



It comes after the Toxic hitmaker posted a string of pictures on social media stripping down to her last while covering her modesty with emojis.

But, recently, insiders confided to OK! Magazine that Four Seasons Westlake Village staff are complaining the Grammy winner often ditched clothes in the lavish hotel in California.

"They've spoken to her countless times and told her she needs to stay covered up in public areas or risk being asked to leave," the tipster tattled.

"They had to enforce their policies because too many people were making complaints."

However, for the top singer, breaking the rules has reportedly become fun after 13 years of conservatorship.

"After so many years living under her dad's control, Britney gets a huge thrill for breaking any and every rule she can!" the bird chirped.

Explaining the reasons in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney said, "I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses."

"But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel ---- and taking my own picture."