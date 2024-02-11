Post Malone reacts to performing at Super Bowl: ‘Nerve-wrecking'

Post Malone opens up about performing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the Super Bowl

Usher will take the helm for the Super Bowl LVIII, but before that, Post Malone will perform the America the Beautiful, and he is extremely nervous about it on February 11.



In a chat with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, the Sunflower singer said, “But excited. I’m excited. It’s just fun and super-epic to be able to go out and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before.”

Adding, “I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.”

Sharing his father’s advice on the mega-night, the 28-year-old said, “My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.’ Do it your way and do it with love.”

Apart from Malone, the other artists included the National Anthem singer McEntire; likewise, Day is roped in to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Reacting to the massive feature, the legendary singer said, “Just to be prepared and know that everybody’s going to be singing it with me.”