Sunday, February 11, 2024
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds

While Dwayne Johnson has strongly denied the allegations regarding Maui wildfire, his Twitter fans are here to support their former WWE idol

The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds

In a recent Twitter scandal, Dwayne Johnson slaps back at a journalist for spreading fake allegations, and The Rock’s fans are standing beside him.

On Feb 10, a journalist posted a video of Dwayne Johnson on X (Twitter) where he is getting boo-ed at during a WWE match in Los Vegas, and he captioned the video by saying, “CROWD IN VEGAS BOOs “THE ROCK” DEMANDING HE FOLLOW THROUGH WITH AID FOR MAUI”.

For those unversed, Maui Island faced a series of wildfires in 2023 causing mass destruction on land, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and many causalities. In the wake of the dreadful situation, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey promised to send aid of $1,200 monthly to Maui residents.

Dwayne, who recently joined as a member of WWE’s parent company, TKO, denied the accusations swiftly and explained that the fund has already delivered 'over $50 MILLION DOLLARS' to the affected and suggested the said X user post something ‘positive’.

Despite The Rock’s strong refute, his fans took to social media to express their support.

A user wrote, “That was absolutely disgusting from Nick.”

Another commented, “Imagine not being able to understand a basic wrestling angle.” referring to the video where Dwayne turned heel (a wrestling jargon for villain).

An X user shared, “Is this dude seriously thinking the crowd booing you in Vegas had anything to do with Hawaï?” indicating that the crowd chanting Maui was a reference to his character in the animated film Moana.

However, there is another fraction of people who question his credibility and remarked, “To everyone going off at Nick, please remember, he is the one on the ground in Maui. Seeing with his own eyes what’s happening. So where’s all the money that The Rock and Oprah raised ? Why are the people still suffering ?”

Another asserted, “So why not just release where the funds are going publicly and put all of this to rest?”.

Amidst the Twitter storm of supporters rallying behind Dwayne, and others raising valid questions, the 51 year old actor is focused on remaining transparent regarding his social endeavours and delivering his promise effectively.  

