Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery

Britain’s King Charles had issued strong orders to his elder son Prince William after his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery last month.



According to a royal expert, the monarch encouraged William to look after his ailing wife and put his family before royal duties.

Talking to Telegraph, per GB News, royal author Ingrid Seward claimed, “I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you’.”

She further said: “I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work.”

Prince William stepped back from royal duties after Kate Middleton’s surgery and resumed work on Wednesday by conducting investitures at Windsor Castle on behalf of King Charles and later attended the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London.

Another royal expert Christopher Andersen has claimed, “William has always made it clear that he wanted a full-fledged family life, and when Kate became incapacitated, he stepped in to play hands-on dad. He cut back on his schedule to drive the kids to school, the whole nine yards.”