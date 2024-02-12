 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Aniston's meaningful birthday celebration

Friends star Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday as she shared an Instagram video of herself through the years

Jennifer Aniston’s meaningful birthday celebration: a reflection on life
Internationally famed, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 55th birthday with a special Instagram video.

The We’re the Millers actress took to social media to mark her birthday in a heartwarming manner. The actress shared the video with a theme of introspection and appreciating life as it is.

She posted a montage of dozens of her pictures through the years including her childhood and combined it with an audio ‘the thing about birthdays’, to give more depth to her eccentric approach to this birthday.

Accompanied by the caption “Grateful ????????", the prime time Emmy winner chose a meditative poem by Stanley Kunitz.

“I have walked through many lives, some of them my own, and I am not who I was, though some principle of being abides, from which I struggle not to stray.” the poem begins by reflecting on one’s life that goes through phases and transformations, and amidst all, the person struggles to maintain his true identity.

Another phrase in the poem includes, “Live in the layers, not on the litter”, suggesting that life’s complexities are a part of its beauty and to focus on what really matters.


It is pertinent to note here that Jennifer Aniston has had a difficult few years, and this caption comes after she lost her father, John Aniston in November 2022, and then her colleague and close friend, Mathew Perry in October 2023.

