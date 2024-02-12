 
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince George taught 'King' duties in 'controlled environment' by Prince William

Prince George under training to become King after Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 12, 2024

Prince George taught King duties in controlled environment by Prince William
Prince George taught 'King' duties in 'controlled environment' by Prince William

Prince George could be under training as the young Royal is growing up.

Second in line to the throne, George is slowly and steadily being introduced to the do’s and dont’s of being the monarch.

Royal expert Robert Lacey says: "There has always been a special closeness between William and the Queen, and she has taken a particular interest in him."

"When William became a teenager, she would have him at Windsor Castle and would open the state boxes and guide him through the papers. It was William's constitutional education." said Lacey. 

He adds: "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son."

He then continues: "Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy's seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince's life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve."

He then noted that William and Kate have had a "controlled moment of their choice" for George from a young age.

