King Charles did not look 'too bad' at Norfolk walk amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles is eager to get back to work amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles III was spotted happy and excited as she took a walk for royal admirers in Norfolk today.

His Majesty, who is spending time away from London for his cancer treatment, is ‘keen to be seen’ and wants to stay ahead oh his job.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, one attendee, Andy Frost said: “The King didn’t look too bad when you think of what he has been going through. He was walking very well.

His wife Eileen added: It was lovely to see him.”

“He looked quite well. He waved at everyone and seemed like he was doing really well.”

This comes weeks after the King personally thanked his well wishers amid cancer diagnosis.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”