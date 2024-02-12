 
menu
Monday, February 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Winslet recalls ‘horrible' life after James Cameron's ‘Titanic'

Kate Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater on James Cameron's ‘Titanic’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 12, 2024

Kate Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater on James Camerons ‘Titanic’
Kate Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater on James Cameron's ‘Titanic’ 

Kate Winslet has opened up about her “horrible” experience with the immense fame she gained from Titanic (1997).

Kate has admitted the “media intrusion” following the success of Titanic made her feel like she "had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing."

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," The Holiday told PORTER magazine.

She added: "Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' … and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible'."

Kate was just 21 when she played 17-year-old socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater on Titanic. She went on to win an Oscar nomination for her performance in James Cameron’s celebrated romantic tragedy.

However, Kate doesn’t consider fame a “burden” anymore: "It's not a burden, any of it. [Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh God, hide,' is if we are on a boat somewhere."

3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Usher stunning Super Bowl performance fails to impress one pundit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
Prince Harry could make ‘big' mistake on UK visit amid King Charles' cancer battle
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch video
Kanye West's zero budget Super Bowl commercial hailed as ‘genius': Watch
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage? video
Why Travis Kelce decided against proposing to Taylor Swift for marriage?
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Jennifer Lopez makes big statement about music career's future
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again video
King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again