Kate Winslet recalls ‘horrible' life after James Cameron's ‘Titanic'

Kate Winslet played Rose DeWitt Bukater on James Cameron's ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet has opened up about her “horrible” experience with the immense fame she gained from Titanic (1997).

Kate has admitted the “media intrusion” following the success of Titanic made her feel like she "had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing."

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," The Holiday told PORTER magazine.

She added: "Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' … and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible'."

Kate was just 21 when she played 17-year-old socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater on Titanic. She went on to win an Oscar nomination for her performance in James Cameron’s celebrated romantic tragedy.

However, Kate doesn’t consider fame a “burden” anymore: "It's not a burden, any of it. [Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh God, hide,' is if we are on a boat somewhere."