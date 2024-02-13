During the Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce has stirred speculation as he was caught getting frustrated over his coach Andy Reid while his team trailed the San Francisco 49ers

Travis Kelce’s intense exchange with coach Andy Reid sparks Internet frenzy

Travis Kelce has found himself in the center of attention again but this time it’s not for Taylor Swift.

Many eye­s noticed the Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Ke­lce during Super Bowl LVIII as he se­emed upset with longtime­ coach Andy Reid.

This moment was captured on came­ra and soon after, social media was full of people­ guessing what had happened be­tween the two.

However, Kelce clarified his frustration after the game as he told the media, “He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life. And he's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion.”

He further added, “I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him”, emphasizing the leadership qualities of his coach.

Kelce justified that his reaction was solely because he wanted the best score for his team, and to his aid, Reid also downplayed the incident and stated, “He caught me off balance", and acknowledged Kelce’s competitive spirit.

“The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing. That's not what it is. I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance”, he admitted.

The exchange exhibits the passionate and determined relationship between the player and the coach, as Kelce also joked in a post-game interview, “I was just telling him I loved him.”

Despite the intense conversation and Internet frenzy, Kelce’s performance did not waver during the game as he delivered an outstanding performance in the second half of the game and contributed to securing Chiefs’ victory.