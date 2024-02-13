 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce's intense exchange with coach Andy Reid sparks Internet frenzy

During the Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce has stirred speculation as he was caught getting frustrated over his coach Andy Reid while his team trailed the San Francisco 49ers

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Travis Kelce’s intense exchange with coach Andy Reid sparks Internet frenzy
Travis Kelce’s intense exchange with coach Andy Reid sparks Internet frenzy 

Travis Kelce has found himself in the center of attention again but this time it’s not for Taylor Swift.

Many eye­s noticed the Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Ke­lce during Super Bowl LVIII as he se­emed upset with longtime­ coach Andy Reid. 

This moment was captured on came­ra and soon after, social media was full of people­ guessing what had happened be­tween the two.

However, Kelce clarified his frustration after the game as he told the media, “He's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life. And he's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion.”

He further added, “I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him”, emphasizing the leadership qualities of his coach.

Kelce justified that his reaction was solely because he wanted the best score for his team, and to his aid, Reid also downplayed the incident and stated, “He caught me off balance", and acknowledged Kelce’s competitive spirit.

“The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing. That's not what it is. I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance”, he admitted.

The exchange exhibits the passionate and determined relationship between the player and the coach, as Kelce also joked in a post-game interview, “I was just telling him I loved him.”

Despite the intense conversation and Internet frenzy, Kelce’s performance did not waver during the game as he delivered an outstanding performance in the second half of the game and contributed to securing Chiefs’ victory.  

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit