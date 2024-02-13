All ‘Deadpool 3' easter eggs that the audience failed to notice

Deadpool 3 released its first teaser during the Super Bowl LVIII event last night and it is nothing more than a thrilling storyline sprinkled with numerous cameos and references

Other than the intriguing match last night, there was much more to the Super Bowl that garnered audience’s attention, including movie trailers.

And living up to their reputation and 6 years of hype, Deadpool 3 released its first trailer and it’s more than what meets the eye. It packs a whole lot of easter eggs and has set the internet ablaze with fans trying to decipher numerous one-shot cameos.

The teaser begins with Wade Wilson’s extended family, which includes Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), Peter (Rob Delaney) and Buck (Randal Reeder) from Deadpool 2.

The scene then moves forward to the TVA liaison Paradox introducing DP (Deadpool) to MCU’s legendary clips of the mysterious Cassandra Nova.

The appearance of a bald-headed individual is a nod to the parasitic villain from the X-Men universe. After Emma Corrin (The Crown) was cast in the franchise, this glimpse seems to confirm her role in the MCU universe.

Another easter egg is the white-suited familiar man. Other than the shadowy glimpse of Logan, this particular scene of a man in a white suit appears to be Logan’s alter ego Patch. The man appears in a short clip from behind, set in a club.

Then there’s a Pyro cameo from X-Men: The Last Stand, in his classic comic book costume and lastly, a witty camo of a well-recognized but destroyed 20th Century Fox logo.

The last action-packed scene was set on the ruins of the destroyed logo acknowledging the fact that the said entertainment company no longer exists after it was acquired by Disney.

The union of two beloved superheroes and a trailer filled with references has left fans abuzz with excitement.

For those unversed, fans are eagerly waiting till 26 Jul 2024, to watch the thrilling story of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfadyen and many other star-studded lineups.