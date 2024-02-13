Louise Thompson shares shocking health update: 'Losing cups full of blood'

The ‘Made in Chelsea’ star Louise Thompson shared her health update and revealed what led her to the hospital bed

Louise Thompson shares shocking health update, “loosing cups full of blood”

The Made in Chelsea famed Louise Thompson opened up about her battle with a long-term medical condition Ulcerative Colitis in a recent Instagram post.

After struggling with inflammatory bowel disease for years, the South Kensington, London native shared a devastating update about her health.

She shared that during an Antigua getaway with family, she experienced her health deteriorating and was later admitted to the hospital for two weeks.

“Whilst away I fell asleep lots randomly in the car and in the middle of the day and on the beach. Couldn’t really walk or pick up Leo”, wrote Louise admitting that she felt ‘disoriented’ but ‘pushed through’ to enjoy the vacations.

However, she later realized she was sick and required attention when she started losing cups of blood ‘every 20 minutes’.⁣⁣

“My body was ‘surviving’, ‘masking’ and ‘compensating’ but probably only because I’m young and I’ve got a good ticker⁣”, she added.

When things got ‘dangerous’, Louise booked an early flight to the UK and admitted herself to the hospital where she is now safe and healthy, “I am alive and in good care”, she mentioned.

“I am a STRONG COOKIE and I am working hard on a speedy recovery”, the brave star remarked before finishing off her story and added, “I still maintain that 2024 is going to be the best yet!”.

For those unfamiliar, Louise, aged 33, was diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis in 2018.



She then welcomed her son Leo Hunter with fiancé Ryan Libbey in 2021 which led to complications and ultimately a stint in intensive care for five weeks.

She has also been suffering with post-natal anxiety and PTSD before she was diagnosed with Lupus in 2022.