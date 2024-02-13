 
Christopher Nolan family was shocked at 'Oppenheimer' success

Christopher Nolan opens up about the rousing success of Oppenheimer, which he did not anticipate

Many naysayers cast doubt on Oppenheimer's fortune, especially given its genre. However, the historical drama success was so enormous that even director Christopher Nolan and his producer wife, Emma Thomas, were shocked.

During an interview with The New York Times, the British filmmaker opened up about the skepticism the film received from different quarters.

"Oh yeah. They were saying that to me until the night it opened. So, that opening weekend was thrilling. The numbers coming in were defying all of our greatest hopes."

He continued, "We always have done well putting challenging material out there, but it was a complete shock for [my wife and producer] Emma and me the level at which it worked. Because we'd made the film very efficiently."

On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr. told the paper the defining success of the film defied the previous filmmaking business logic and formula.

"Fiscally responsible event cinema. It almost laughs in the face of what I grew up in: the '80s, bloated, big-budget behemoth that you go, 'It doesn't matter because they're still going to double their money.'"

The Marvel star also delivered a stunning acceptance speech after being honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for Oppenheimer.

"I wouldn't be here tonight if I hadn't participated with Cillian as the head of the acting department under the tutelage of Chris Nolan," he continued.

"There'd be no reason to have me here as a modern master because what have I done for you lately?"

