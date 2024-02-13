Usher and Alicia Keys recently performed their early 2000s song 'My Boo' at the Super Bowl

Usher's 'touchy' hug with Alicia Keys draws reaction from her husband

After Usher’s “inappropriate” back hug with Alicia Keys went viral, the latter’s husband has spilled on his feelings about the moment.

The powerhouse duo entertained the audience with their captivating performance on their timeless song My Boo during the halftime where the 45-year-old rapper held on to the Girl on Fire hitmaker from the back and hugged her tight.

The swoony moment sparked backlash from a string of social media users who critcised that Usher should have kept his distance since Alicia is “someone’s wife.”

However, the case turned out to be entirely different for Swizz Beats.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the music executive, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, shared a carousel of his partener rocking a long, sparkly red dress at the big game.

Y’all talking about the wrong d*** thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!” he wrote in his caption.

Calling the duo’s song a “classic,” he continued: “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side, we make history."