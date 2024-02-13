 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Usher breaks big news amid Super Bowl: 'That's beautiful'

Usher obtains marriage license as he stunningly performs at the Super Bowl

Melanie Walker

Usher breaks big news amid Super Bowl: 'That's beautiful'

The Super Bowl was not the only special thing that happened to Usher this year. It was a new union — as the R&B singer is officially married to girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

According to multiple media reports, the duo committed their love on paper after receiving the marriage license on February 8.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," the OMG singer told People.

The 45-year-old noted: "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children."

He continued, "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

Doubling down on his commitment to family, Usher said, "We're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children."

Since 2019, Usher and Jenn have been an item as the pair shares two children.

