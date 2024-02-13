 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Sylvester Stallone taps Ryan Gosling to play the next 'Rambo'

Sylvester Stallone picked Ryan Gosling in a heartbeat when asked who should revive his iconic film Rambo.

The 77-year-old actor starred in five films of the action franchise, from 1982-1995, where he played the role of a US Army Special Forces veteran. 

On the recent episode of The Tonight Show, Sylvester said that if there’s anyone who should star in the next Rambo film, it's Ryan.

“I met [Ryan Gosling] at dinner. Obviously we are opposites. He’s good looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all,” Sylvester replied when asked why the Barbie actor is his top pick.

He continued: “Ryan goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo, And I thought, you know, this is interesting."

"f I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character," Sylvester concluded.

