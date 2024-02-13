 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement delay laid bare: Report

The couple's fans reportedly wanted Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift at the 'Super Bowl'

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement delay laid bare: Report
Photo: Truth behind Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement delay laid bare: Report

Taylor Swift’s fans are reportedly furious at Travis Kelce for not proposing to her at the Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, a relationship expert Louella Alderson weighed in on the footballer's decision to postpone their engagement till an adequate time.

Reassuring the pair's fans, Louella said, “As much as fans may have hoped for a proposal from Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, their relationship and decision not to get engaged at this time is likely a personal one.”

“It's possible that they are taking things at a pace that feels right for them and not giving in to outside pressure or expectations,” she added.

The expert even expressed, "Their relationship seems to be going strong, but getting engaged is a big step and requires careful consideration and thought,” but also noted that “they may have decided that they aren't ready for marriage yet.”

Moreover, she explained, “It’s important for couples to take their time and make sure they are making the right decisions for their individual relationship."

In conclusion, Louella suggested that the couple "simply didn't want to overshadow the Chiefs' win with a proposal,” and so the NFL player did not propose the Eras Tour hitmaker. 

