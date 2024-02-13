 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary

Tyler West and Molly Rainford have opened up about their lives after moving in together

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Photo: Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed their Valentines Day itinerary
Photo: Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed their Valentine's Day itinerary

Tyler West and Molly Rainford gave a sneak peek into their Valentine’s Day preparations.

The couple who had just moved in together opened up about their lovers’ day itinerary and disclosed that they do not have a date night on the cards.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the TV presenter shared with a laugh, "I'm not saying I forgot about it."

He added, "I'm just saying that on Wednesday we're painting. We haven't finished painting our new place and it has to be down by Thursday.”

Tylier also said during the chat, "So we're going to be sat there in an empty apartment,”

"With a pizza and paintbrushes," Molly quipped.

In response to this, Tyler went on to add, "We don't know how to work the heating yet so we're going to be wearing jackets, but we'll take it one step at a time."

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair touched on their plans for a game night with close friends.

Spilling the beans about their Strictly pals, Molly stated, "Some of them are bad cheaters."

"Neil Jones is the worst cheater, worst cheater in the entire world. Every single game," Tyler concluded. 

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals