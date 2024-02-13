Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary

Tyler West and Molly Rainford have opened up about their lives after moving in together

Photo: Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed their Valentine's Day itinerary

Tyler West and Molly Rainford gave a sneak peek into their Valentine’s Day preparations.

The couple who had just moved in together opened up about their lovers’ day itinerary and disclosed that they do not have a date night on the cards.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the TV presenter shared with a laugh, "I'm not saying I forgot about it."

He added, "I'm just saying that on Wednesday we're painting. We haven't finished painting our new place and it has to be down by Thursday.”

Tylier also said during the chat, "So we're going to be sat there in an empty apartment,”

"With a pizza and paintbrushes," Molly quipped.

In response to this, Tyler went on to add, "We don't know how to work the heating yet so we're going to be wearing jackets, but we'll take it one step at a time."

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair touched on their plans for a game night with close friends.

Spilling the beans about their Strictly pals, Molly stated, "Some of them are bad cheaters."

"Neil Jones is the worst cheater, worst cheater in the entire world. Every single game," Tyler concluded.