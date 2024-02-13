‘Moon Knight’ star Oscar Issac wants to be part of ‘Midnight Sun’

Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'

After Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac says he will look forward to exploring possibilities in Marvel's unconfirmed Midnight Suns project, which will feature an array of not-the-regular type superheroes, including his.

Appearing at the Middle East Film and Comic Con, the actor said, "I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There's such interesting characters in there, and now that we've set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be."

He continued, "So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there's some room to explore that possibility."

Meanwhile, no confirmation of the arrival of Midnight Suns in the Marvel universe featured a team of darker and more complex superheroes, including Doctor Strange, Morbius, and Johnny Blaze or Ghost Rider and Moon Knight/Mr. Knight.