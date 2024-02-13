 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Melanie Walker

Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'

Reviews castigate 'Madame Web' after first reactions called the film an 'embarrassing mess'

Melanie Walker

In a string of superhero films flop, it seems Madame Web will be soon added to the list, according to first reactions.

Starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, the movie is set to release on 14 February. Several critics were reportedly invited to review Marvel's Spider-Man universe adaptation.

In the film, the 50 Shades of Grey famed actress has stepped into the shoes of a superhero who can see the future through visions.

However, reviewers were left unimpressed by the movie.

YouTuber Cris Parker commented: "#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen."

"Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing & all around the laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it."

The Hollywood Handle called Madame Web "a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances."

"Even though it had solid cinematography and an interesting concept, it couldn't be saved due to its terrible execution," the outfit added.

Writer and critic @bookblerd tweeted: "I was not, unfortunately, successfully entertained. #MadameWeb is a series of misses and wasted opportunities and not just for obvious reasons..."

It is pertinent to mention Madame Web will take place in the universe of  Venom and Morbius.

