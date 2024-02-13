Leonardo DiCaprio is man of his word: 'Blood Diamond' director

'Blood Diamond' director opens up about Leonardo DiCaprio funding well in one African village

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his climate activism and generosity. In one such incident, Blood Diamond director Ed Zwick revealed the megastar had once quietly set up a well in one of Africa's villages where the film was shot.



Sharing the nugget in his memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years, the 71-year-old revealed he looked into a source of the project which led him to the discovery of the Oscar winner had "quietly donated the funds to leave a place in better shape" than when they arrived.

"In this, and in some many other areas of his life, Leo walks it like he talks it," he penned.

Besides that, Leo has been in the post of a United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change since 2014.

Likewise, the 49-year-old collaborated with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to save the Amazon rainforest in July 2023 with $200 million.

Meanwhile, Leo's costar, Robert De Niro, has admiring words for the star when he first spotted him in 1993 in This Boy's Life.

The Academy winner recalled turning to producer Art Linson, saying, "Art, that kid was interesting, it was interesting."

"I didn't push it. I just said, 'That kid had something special."