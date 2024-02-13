 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Leonardo DiCaprio is man of his word: 'Blood Diamond' director

'Blood Diamond' director opens up about Leonardo DiCaprio funding well in one African village

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio is man of his word: Blood Diamond director
Leonardo DiCaprio is man of his word: 'Blood Diamond' director

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his climate activism and generosity. In one such incident, Blood Diamond director Ed Zwick revealed the megastar had once quietly set up a well in one of Africa's villages where the film was shot.

Sharing the nugget in his memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years, the 71-year-old revealed he looked into a source of the project which led him to the discovery of the Oscar winner had "quietly donated the funds to leave a place in better shape" than when they arrived.

"In this, and in some many other areas of his life, Leo walks it like he talks it," he penned.

Besides that, Leo has been in the post of a United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change since 2014.

Likewise, the 49-year-old collaborated with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to save the Amazon rainforest in July 2023 with $200 million.

Meanwhile, Leo's costar, Robert De Niro, has admiring words for the star when he first spotted him in 1993 in This Boy's Life.

The Academy winner recalled turning to producer Art Linson, saying, "Art, that kid was interesting, it was interesting."

"I didn't push it. I just said, 'That kid had something special."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition
Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition