Meghan Markle slammed for standing next to the most deprived women and children, but only talking about herself

Meghan Markle talks only of the ‘self' mere feet from the most deprived women

Meghan Markle has just been accused of thinking only of herself mere feet from women who are easily the most deprived women on the planet.

All of this has been referenced by royal commentator and author Liz Jones.

She touched base on it during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she touched on Meghan Markle’s British impact and said, “I felt Meghan’s early initiatives, such as curating a cookbook to help victims of the Grenfell fire, were genuine and relevant.”

Read More: Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new office using royal titles

But “my enthusiasm began to wane, as it did for many people, when Meghan ill-advisedly whined she was ‘not okay’ in a TV interview later that same year” because “she was on tour in South Africa at the time, within a couple of hundred feet of the most deprived women and children on the planet.”

In the end, the expert admitted “I finally washed my hands of her when she performed that extravagant curtsey in the Harry and Meghan 2023 Netflix series, seemingly mocking the Queen.”

“And I felt enraged reading her fans’ demolition of Kate this past week, when she’s recuperating in hospital,” too.

“The Princess of Wales is the epitome of class, duty and quiet strength, and no one should be attacked while they are unwell.”