 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles

Piers Morgan reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website saying “The Royal Family should not allow this shameless, brazen exploitation of Royal titles"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new ‘office using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new ‘office' using royal titles

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has raised his voice after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their brand new website.

The California-based royal couple replaced their Archewell site with new website, with the homepage reading 'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.

Read More: Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal

The New York Post shared features of the website in a report titled “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for ‘ridiculous’ new website — read their ‘self-serving’ bios.”

The publication also shared the report on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan criticized Meghan Markle and Harry for using the royal titles, and urged the royal family to not allow them doing so.

He commented, “The Royal Family should not allow this shameless, brazen exploitation of Royal titles.”

Fans also reacted to Piers Morgan tweet with one commenting, “They are desperate to be relevant to anyone.”

Another said, “Royal family will not be happy with this.....?!”

Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Early reactions rip apart female superhero film 'Madame Web'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit