Piers Morgan reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new website saying “The Royal Family should not allow this shameless, brazen exploitation of Royal titles"

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new ‘office' using royal titles

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has raised his voice after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their brand new website.

The California-based royal couple replaced their Archewell site with new website, with the homepage reading 'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.



The New York Post shared features of the website in a report titled “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for ‘ridiculous’ new website — read their ‘self-serving’ bios.”

The publication also shared the report on its X, formerly Twitter handle.

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan criticized Meghan Markle and Harry for using the royal titles, and urged the royal family to not allow them doing so.

He commented, “The Royal Family should not allow this shameless, brazen exploitation of Royal titles.”

Fans also reacted to Piers Morgan tweet with one commenting, “They are desperate to be relevant to anyone.”

Another said, “Royal family will not be happy with this.....?!”