 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West leaves fans baffled with ‘protrusion' on lips

Kanye West leaves fans baffled with ‘protrusion’ on lips

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Kanye West has left fans shocked with a new video defending his right to post his wife on Instagram. Aside from his argument, the rapper’s lips grabbed attention.

Kanye’s return to Instagram served to bring fresh backlash to the Grammy-winning rapper. He marked his return to the platform with a slew of provocative photos of how wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper recently shared a video to the platform, where he explained that he posts his wife because she makes him happy.

However, fans think his upper lip looked odd, sporting a protrusion. This comes after the 46-year-old got titanium dentures that cost around $850K, per reports.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Bro why Kanye lip protruding like that.”

“but what is that bubble on kanye’s lip,” tweeted another.

“What’s that lil thing dangling from Kanye lips fr??” asked a third.

Meanwhile, addressing the backlash around his posts, Kanye said, “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose.”

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?'”

Kanye added: “Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK