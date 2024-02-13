Kanye West leaves fans baffled with ‘protrusion’ on lips

Kanye West has left fans shocked with a new video defending his right to post his wife on Instagram. Aside from his argument, the rapper’s lips grabbed attention.



Kanye’s return to Instagram served to bring fresh backlash to the Grammy-winning rapper. He marked his return to the platform with a slew of provocative photos of how wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper recently shared a video to the platform, where he explained that he posts his wife because she makes him happy.

However, fans think his upper lip looked odd, sporting a protrusion. This comes after the 46-year-old got titanium dentures that cost around $850K, per reports.

Taking to X, one fan wrote, “Bro why Kanye lip protruding like that.”

“but what is that bubble on kanye’s lip,” tweeted another.

“What’s that lil thing dangling from Kanye lips fr??” asked a third.

Meanwhile, addressing the backlash around his posts, Kanye said, “Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose.”

“So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?'”

Kanye added: “Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”