Bryan Cranston hilariously reveals he almost wanted for being involved in a murder that he did not do

Bryan Cranston tells murder story: 'You can't get away anymore'

At one point, Bryan Cranston was almost on police's radar for wanted for murder as he hilariously recalled an incident about his younger days.



Appearing on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner On Me podcast, the Breaking Bad star revealed he and his brother worked at a local restaurant in Daytona as waiters to pool funds to continue their tour of the U.S. on bikes after they ran out of them in the 1970s.

However, the Emmy winner explained the chef there was extremely bad-tempered.

"At the Hawaiian Inn, there was this cantankerous, uh, chef named Peter Wong, who just hated everyone," he shared.

"There was just no way on earth you were ever going to get on his good side ... he'd scream at you, and I mean ... he was awful."

He continued, "We'd all discuss how rotten and mean Peter Wong is, and we'd all discuss, if one were to do away with Peter Wong, how would you, how would one do it. "

"And some say, well, I'd, I think I would use his own wok on him, you know, I'd put him in the meat grinder, right?"

The 67-year-old hilariously revealed, "You're in a kitchen. There's a million ways to kill someone in a kitchen. And so my brother and I finished the winter season as it is in Florida.

"And it's time for us to take off again, and we wanted to go up north all the way to Maine and on our motorcycles. And so we say goodbye to everybody, and we head out."

But the twist came when the chef went missing after the duo left and was found dead two weeks later.

"A young lady in a honey trap, you know, just said, you're cute, and she said, come on with me," Bryan described as Wong carried a lot of cash when he went for bets.

"And he said okay and went to a house or something, and kaboom! Someone knocked him over the head and took his money. Put his body in the trunk of a car."

Authorities investigating the matter questioned the restaurant staff and asked whether anyone had left the restaurant recently -- they replied in sync, the Cranston brothers.

Carefree at the time, the Trumbo star remembered the cops locked them as suspects when they were vacationing.

"So they're taking out all this information. Yes. Little did we know they put out an APB on us, and to find us, we were somewhere in the Carolinas, I think, at that point.

"And we didn't know any of this. So we're just tooling along. I can just imagine if someone really pulled us over."

Ultimately, the police apprehended the actual culprits through the help of CCTV footage, Bryan shared, adding, "Isn't that a shame?" he quipped. "You can't get away with anything anymore."