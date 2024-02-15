Taylor Swift previously attended Travis Kelce's Super Bowl game against San Francisco 49ers

Taylor Swift passes on Travis Kelce's parade on Valentine's Day

Taylor Swift skipped a major celebratory day of Travis Kelce’s NFL team on Valentines Day.

On Tuesday, a TV station 10 News First, in Melbourne, reported that the tight end attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade in Missouri alone as the Anti-Hero hitmaker had already taken off for her Eras Tour in Australia.

Taylor will be performing in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday, as well as in Sydney from February 23 to February 26.

On the other hand, Travis celebrated his Super Bowl Championship parade in Kansas City, alongside Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

The merrymaking comes three days after he won his third Super Bowl ring by beating the San Francisco 49ers.

His popstar girlfriend enjoyed the thrilling game from a $1 million suite with her celebrity friends like Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Ray, Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller as well as both her and Travis’ families.

After the game, Taylor rushed down to the field to congratulate her beau who was heard thanking her for flying all the way from Tokyo for his game.