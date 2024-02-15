Usher launches major project after Super Bowl gig

Thursday, February 15, 2024
After rocking the Super Bowl halftime, Usher is now planning to put his music to a dramatic use.
The 45-year-old singer has partnered with Universal Studio Group UCP to develop a drama series.
He will be working on the project with executive producers Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker from Mad Massive Entertainment and Kenny Meiselas from KMei Productions.
“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to,” he told Variety in a statement.
According to the official logline, the drama is about “black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.”
The series will also explore themes of music, style, romance and secrets that “threaten to tear relationships apart.”
The outlet reports that there is a possibility that Usher, who recently wrapped his two-year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency, could appear on the show as well.