Usher launches major project after Super Bowl gig

Thursday, February 15, 2024
Last week, Usher rocked the Super Bowl halftime alongside Alicia Keys

Thursday, February 15, 2024

After rocking the Super Bowl halftime, Usher is now planning to put his music to a dramatic use.

The 45-year-old singer has partnered with Universal Studio Group UCP to develop a drama series.

He will be working on the project with executive producers Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker from Mad Massive Entertainment and Kenny Meiselas from KMei Productions.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to,” he told Variety in a statement.

According to the official logline, the drama is about “black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.”

The series will also explore themes of music, style, romance and secrets that “threaten to tear relationships apart.”

The outlet reports that there is a possibility that Usher, who recently wrapped his two-year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency, could appear on the show as well.

