Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle wants to stay away from the UK hurt

Meghan Markle does not want to go back to the UK despite King Charles health issues.

The Duchess of Sussex does not want to go back to her traumatic memories in the country, even if it means opposing Harry in his attempts to make amends.

A source tells OK Magazine, they said: "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused."

"There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It’s finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years".