 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle wants to stay away from the UK hurt

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with UK despite King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle does not want to go back to the UK despite King Charles health issues.

The Duchess of Sussex does not want to go back to her traumatic memories in the country, even if it means opposing Harry in his attempts to make amends.

A source tells OK Magazine, they said: "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused."

"There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It’s finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years".

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated video
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated