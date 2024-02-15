 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not breached Queen's iron-clad contract

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cannot be touched by Palace over new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not be touched by the Buckingham Palace over their supposed breach of contract.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have used their royal titles on their new website, have violated the promise they made Queen Elizabeth II regarding the advertisement of the title.

Daily Mail reports: "Many close to the royal household believe it is a flagrant breach of the supposedly cast-iron assurances Harry and Meghan gave the late Queen when they acrimoniously quit as working royals in 2020, and comes perilously close to using their royal status for commercial gain. Others described it as a breach of the agreement, 'if not in letter, certainly in spirit'".

"The palace has declined to comment, preferring to focus on The King who returned to London yesterday for meetings and cancer treatment. But an insider said: 'Buckingham Palace may have its hands tied in taking action. The King has other things he needs to focus on at the moment and the last thing His Majesty needs is another fight with his son. But this won't go down well at all.'"

Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Queen Camilla attends 'Celebrating Shakespeare' event as King Charles returns to Sandringham
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated video
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated