Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not breached Queen's iron-clad contract

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not be touched by the Buckingham Palace over their supposed breach of contract.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have used their royal titles on their new website, have violated the promise they made Queen Elizabeth II regarding the advertisement of the title.

Daily Mail reports: "Many close to the royal household believe it is a flagrant breach of the supposedly cast-iron assurances Harry and Meghan gave the late Queen when they acrimoniously quit as working royals in 2020, and comes perilously close to using their royal status for commercial gain. Others described it as a breach of the agreement, 'if not in letter, certainly in spirit'".

"The palace has declined to comment, preferring to focus on The King who returned to London yesterday for meetings and cancer treatment. But an insider said: 'Buckingham Palace may have its hands tied in taking action. The King has other things he needs to focus on at the moment and the last thing His Majesty needs is another fight with his son. But this won't go down well at all.'"