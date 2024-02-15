 
Jennifer Lopez admits marriage to Ben Affleck was not a ‘fairytale'

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her journey reconnecting with Ben Affleck after two decades

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez admitted her marriage to Ben Affleck after they reconnected two decades later was not a “fairytale” while speaking of her album, This Is Me Now.

The Hollywood beauty opened up about her relationship with the Argo star at the premiere of her visual album, which was inspired by duo’s love story.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, JLo revealed her kids, whom she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, thought of the depiction of her love story with Affleck.

"I was talking to my kids about this, and then they're like, 'Which parts are real and which parts are not?' And I said, 'You will think some parts are real that are not. And then some parts you don't think are real, are real,'" Lopez revealed.

She added, "But it is inspired by a lot of the things I went through and it's really about what it has been for me to be a hopeless romantic my whole life, and some of the pitfalls of that.”

Lopez revealed that while it does not seem like it but being open about her marriage to Affleck was scary but it still did not stop her from being “authentic and real” as possible.

"The album that I made was very honest, about kind of wanting to capture this moment in time of reconnecting with a love," the singer-actor said.

She continued: "It seems like a fairytale, but it really wasn't. And so I really wanted to tell that part of the story. The real story, in a way, but not my autobiographical story."

"It was kind of exciting and terrifying to explore all of it."

